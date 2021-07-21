Russian swimmer Borodin tests positive for COVID-19 and will skip Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s European swimming champion Ilya Borodin will skip the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which kick off this week, after his COVID-19 test returned a positive result, a senior official with the All-Russian Swimming Federation told TASS on Wednesday.

"Borodin’s PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test returned a positive result [for COVID-19]," All-Russian Swimming Federation First Vice President Viktor Avdiyenko disclosed to TASS.

Russia’s 18-year-old swimmer Borodin is the gold medal winner of the 2021 European Championships in the men’s 400-meter medley.

"This is a great loss for us, because he is a very experienced and titled athlete," Avdiyenko continued. "He is very disciplined and it seems to me that no one follows the regulations like he does."

"He is feeling well and has no reported symptoms," the Russian swimming federation’s official added.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, Japan is ranked 34th globally in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at over 847,610. A total of over 15,070 people have died of the novel coronavirus infection there, while more than 803,680 have recovered from the illness.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo will include 185 female and 150 male athletes. The selected flag bearers of the national team at the opening ceremony of the Games in Tokyo are Russia’s 2016 Olympic champion in saber fencing Sofya Velikaya and Maxim Mikhailov, the 2012 Olympic champion in the men’s volleyball competition.

Russian athletes will be competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.