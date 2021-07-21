IOC yanks Tokyo 2020 accreditation of Russian Weightlifting Federation’s chief

TOKYO, July 21. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has revoked the 2020 Tokyo Olympics accreditation of Maxim Agapitov, the acting president of the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) and the president of the Russian Weightlifting Federation, the press office of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Wednesday.

The CAS Panel will hear Agapitov’s appeal against the IOC’s decision to strip him of the Olympic accreditation on July 22.

"Mr. Maxim Agapitov (the Applicant), Acting President of the European Weightlifting Federation and President of the Russian Weightlifting Federation, has filed an application with the CAS Ad hoc Division seeking a ruling that the decision taken by the IOC on 16 July 2021 to withdraw his accreditation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games be set aside, that he be declared eligible to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as a member of the IWF delegation, and that the IOC be ordered to reinstate his accreditation for the Games," the statement from the Swiss-based court reads.

"On 16 July 2021, the IOC officially informed Mr Agapitov that he did not meet the criteria for accreditation of International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) officials for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, in particular point B, that officials must ‘not have a personal history linked to any anti-doping rule violation and/or sanction’," according to the statement.

"The Panel of arbitrators appointed to decide this selection dispute, composed of Ms. Carine Dupeyron, President, (France), Mr. Manfred Nan (Netherlands) and Mr. Chico M·ssnich (Brazil), will hold a hearing on 22 July 2021," the statement added.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Agapitov, 51, has served as the president of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) since 2016 and he is also a member of the Executive Board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF). On April 1, at the election meeting in the Russian capital of Moscow, Agapitov was elected the organization’s first vice president.