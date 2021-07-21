First Tokyo Olympics competitions begin in Japan

TOKYO, July 21. /TASS/. The first competition of this year’s Olympic Games began in Japan on Wednesday as women’s softball teams of Australia and Japan faced each other in Fukushima.

Although the official opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23, some competitions are traditionally held before the official start of the Games.

On July 21 and 22, competitions will be held at a stadium in Fukishima to symbolize the region’s recovery from the 2011 disaster, caused by a powerful tsunami that triggered a nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant. The rest of softball competitions will be held in Yokohama.

The Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo between July 23 and August 8.