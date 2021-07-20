Russia welcomes IOC’s full recognition of sambo, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the full recognition of sambo, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"We absolutely welcome this decision. Russia is the motherland of sambo," the Kremlin official said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee granted the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) full recognition at its 138th session in Tokyo.

In 2003, by the decision of Russia’s State Committee for Sports, sambo was officially recognized as a national and priority sport in Russia. The idea of sambo joining the Olympic family was first announced in 2009.

Russian President Vladimir Putin who is a master of sports in sambo repeatedly mentioned that this martial art originated in Russia is deservedly popular worldwide and the number of its fans is growing annually. Earlier, the president also said that the inclusion of sambo in the Olympic events would only be fair.