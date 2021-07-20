Russian athlete tested for COVID-19 daily in Olympic village

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian athletes get tested for the coronavirus daily to take part in the Tokyo Olympics, Covid commissar and a doctor of the Sports Medicine Center of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) Artem Kryntsilov told TASS.

"Each member of the delegation - athlete, coach, doctor and masseuse - was handed vials upon arrival in the Olympic village," the Sports Medicine Center quoted him as saying for TASS. "They have to collect saliva and bring it to the laboratory to be tested for the coronavirus antigen. We have two Covid officers responsible for this, while members of delegations from each federation bring samples to the medical headquarters each morning between seven and eleven. They are assembled together and brought in big bulk to the laboratory so that we are all calm that all athletes did this test."

"If this test is skipped, there could be big problems and organizers can equal the absence of this test results to a positive [Covid test], putting the athlete in question into isolation," the doctor continued. "It is also mandatory to fill in the OCHA app where you check your condition daily, temperature level for example or whether you have a cough. There is one more app on top of that, COCOA, which detects your location and contacts of people you interact with."

Kryntsilov also explained that the organizers are tracking all contacts of athletes and delegation members.

"If anyone who you are talking to tests positive, it will be announced straight away and organizers will be able to track all the chain of your movements. Therefore, they will also put people who were near you into quarantine along with you," the specialist said.

The Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo between July 23 and August 8.