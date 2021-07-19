Russian Sports Ministry sends Sputnik V jab to Egypt’s national teams

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Sports Ministry, with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has sent the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus to the athletes of Egypt’s national teams, the Sports Ministry’s press service reported.

An agreement to deliver the vaccine was reached during a working meeting of Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin and Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy in May. A memorandum on cooperation between the Russian Sports Ministry and the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports was also signed at the meeting.

"Russia is always ready to provide support to our international partners, particularly when it is a question of health. The international sports community is a large family where it is customary to help each other," the Russian sports minister said. "I am confident that inoculation of the athletes of Egypt’s national teams and other African countries will help minimize the risks of the coronavirus disease, which will help the athletes to adequately train and participate in competitions," he added.

About 3,000 athletes will be able to use the vaccine, which was handed over to the representatives of Egypt’s state bodies in Cairo on Monday. The athletes of Algeria’s and Tunisia’s national teams will be able to obtain the jab as well.