FIFA sanctions three Russian players for violation of anti-doping regulations

MOSCOW, July 19/TASS/. /TASS/. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Russian football players Ivan Knyazev, Daria Meshcheryakova, and Vladimir Obukhov for violating anti-doping regulations, the FIFA press service reported on Monday.

The decision was based on doping controls taken in 2013 and analyzed by the Moscow anti-doping lab. A subsequent forensic investigation showed the use of prohibited substances. Knyazev and Obukhov were disqualified for the use of methandienone, and furosemide was found in the sample of Meshcheryakova.

"As a result, Mr Knyazev and Ms Meshcheryakova have each been sanctioned with a two-year period of ineligibility. Both players were duly notified of the decisions today, the date on which the respective sanctions start," FIFA said.

"With regard to Mr Obukhov, the player admitted the offense, fully collaborated by providing substantial assistance, and entered into a cooperation agreement with FIFA. In light of these circumstances, the Disciplinary Committee decided to reduce the period of ineligibility to six months. Consequently, Mr Obukhov, who had been provisionally sanctioned from 2 June 2021, will be suspended until 2 December 2021," the press service said.