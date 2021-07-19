Berezutski takes charge of Russia’s CSKA Moscow club as head coach

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Aleksei Berezutski has assumed the post of the head coach of Russian football club CSKA Moscow, the club’s press service said on Monday.

On June 15, Croatia’s Ivica Olic resigned as the head coach of the Russian Premier League’s (RPL) CSKA Moscow club. Berezutski was named the club’s acting head coach.

Berezutski will make his debut as the head coach on July 19 at VEB Arena in a friendly match against Nizhny Novgorod. In the first round of the Tinkoff-Russian Premier League, CSKA will play in Moscow with Ufa on July 25.

Berezutski, 39, joined CSKA’s coaching staff in 2020 and played for the Moscow club in 2001-2018. He won UEFA Cup in 2005 and was a six-time Russian champion, and a seven-time winner of the Russian Cup, and also a five-time winner of the country’s Super Cup.

He also played as part of the Russian team in 2003-2016, winning a bronze medal at the 2008 European Football Championship.