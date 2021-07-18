Russian sports minister welcomes CAS ruling on Russian swimmers as objective

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matitsyn has welcomed the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to clear Russian swimmers Veronika Andrusenko and Alexander Kudashev to compete at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo as objective.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) on Wednesday provisionally suspended Andrusenko and Kudashev for alleged anti-doping rule violations, the FINA press service said on Wednesday. The Russian swimmers were reported to be provisionally suspended based on evidence supplied by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which had been received from the former Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, including the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

Both swimmers are on the roster of Russia’s national team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which will be held from July 23 to August 8.

The swimmers’ attorneys challenged their suspension with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday and on Sunday the CAS lifted their provisional suspension.

"The Russian sports ministry thinks that the CAS ruling is objective and reflects the real state of things in the case of Russian swimmers Veronika Andrusenko and Alexander Kudashev. The Russian Swimming Federation and the athletes’ attorneys acted promptly and professionally. Systemic cooperation with international federations and active legal backing are important in such situations. What matters most is that our athletes will take part in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. I wish them goof health, goof luck and wins," Matitsyn said on Sunday.