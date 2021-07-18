FINA recognizes CAS ruling to clear two Russian swimmers ahead of Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has recognized the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on clearing Russian swimmers Veronika Andrusenko and Alexander Kudashev to compete at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, FINA President Husain Al-Musallam said on Sunday.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) on Wednesday provisionally suspended Andrusenko and Kudashev for alleged anti-doping rule violations, the FINA press service said on Wednesday. The Russian swimmers were reported to be provisionally suspended based on evidence supplied by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which had been received from the former Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, including the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

Both swimmers are on the roster of Russia’s national team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which will be held from July 23 to August 8.

The swimmers’ attorneys challenged their suspension with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday.

"FINA fully recognises CAS as the independent adjudicatory body in cases such as these. We’re grateful for their quick consideration of this matter, and we will both respect and implement CAS’s decision," FINA quoted its president as saying.

According to the CAS ruling, the costs of the arbitration proceedings will be borne by FINA. It will also pay a compensation of 1,500 Swiss francs to Andrusenko and Kudashev each.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said in April 2020 that it had completed an investigation into 298 Russian athletes based on the LIMS database, which contains their doping samples taken between 2012 and 2015. The collected data was shared with the international sports federations. Based on the LIMS evidence, 298 doping cases were opened, with athletes from 27 sports under suspicion.

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also prohibited from being played at international sports tournaments over the course of the next two years, even at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.