Zenit St. Petersburg beats Lokomotiv Moscow 3-0 to win Russian Super Cup

KALININGRAD, July 17. /TASS/. FC Zenit St. Petersburg beat FC Lokomotiv Moscow 3-0 in the match for the Russian Super Cup watched by 16,388 spectators in Kaliningrad on Saturday.

Daler Kuzyayev (27th minute), Sardar Azmoun (57th) and Alexander Yerokhin (83th) scored the goals. In the 81st minute, 18-year-old Lokomotiv midfielder Sergei Babkin hit the pitch in his first match for the team.

FC Zenit has been awarded the Russian Super Cup six times (in 2008, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2020 and 2021). FC Lokomotiv won the trophy three times (in 2003, 2005, and 2019).