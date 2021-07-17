Istanbul to host 2023 UEFA Champions League final instead of Munich

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The final of the UEFA Champions League season 2022/23 will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, instead of Munich, Germany, UEFA said on Friday.

Venues for the 2022 and 2024 editions of the championship remained unchanged - Saint Petersburg Stadium (Saint Petersburg, Russia) and Wembley Stadium (London, England), respectively.

Munich will host the tournament’s final in 2025.

The final of the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 was due to be held at the Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, but was moved to Porto (Portugal) due to a sharp growth in novel coronavirus cases in the Turkish city.