German-Italian football manager Tedesco suggested as Russian team’s head coach

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Leonid Fedun, the owner of Russia’s Spartak Moscow football club, said he had proposed the candidacy of the club’s former head coach Domenico Tedesco to the post of Russian national team’s head coach.

At the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup last month, the Russian national team failed to clear the group stage of the tournament. The Russian football team wrapped up its European championship tour finishing in Group B’s cellar with three points after three matches. On July 8, the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced that the head coach of the national football team, Stanislav Cherchesov, and the governing football body of Russia had severed their contract. On July 15, the Executive Committee of the RFU excoriated the performance of the national team at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, branding it disappointing, RFU President Alexander Dyukov said

"I suggested Tedesco’s candidacy [during the RFU Executive Committee meeting]," Fedun said. "I think it will be a good variant for the Russian team. But I have no idea of what the Executive Committee's bureau will decide. They will simply announce their decision to us."

"Yes, I put forward the proposal, and it was discussed, but all negotiations must remain confidential. It seema to me that this variant will not be approved," said Fedun, who is also a member of the RFU Executive Committee.

At the same time, Fedun did not specify how many other candidates that were discussed at the meeting. "I am not authorized to speak about it," he said.

Domenico Tedesco, 35, announced his decision to leave Spartak Moscow in December 2020, before the end of the 2020/2021 national football season. Under his guidance, Spartak Moscow FC finished seventh the RPL’s (Russian Premier League) previous season, which was disrupted several times by the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the next season, Spartak Moscow FC finished second in the RPL championship.

In September 2019, Tedesco was named the best coach of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The German-Italian football manager received the unanimous vote in his favor on behalf of the RPL representatives, sports experts from Russia’s Match-TV television channel and national football fans.