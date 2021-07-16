Russia’s U-19 female team through to final of 2021 European Handball Championship

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Russian national women’s handball team defeated France 25-24 in the semifinal match on Friday of the 2021 Women's U-19 European Handball Championship, which is hosted by Slovenia’s Celje between July 8 and 18.

Team Russia is now set to meet in the final of the 2021 Women's U-19 European Handball Championship the winner of the other semifinal encounter, which will be held later on Friday between Hungary and Sweden.

Before reaching the final, the Russian team of young handball players defeated Denmark (27-24); lost to Sweden (28-30), and defeated Germany (28-25). The final of the 2021 Women's U-19 European Handball Championship is scheduled for July 18.

Russia’s team of female athletes under the age of 19 is the three-time winner of the European Championships (2002, 2004, and 2013).