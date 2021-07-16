Russian Olympians are ready for 2020 Tokyo Games, says minister

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, July 16. /TASS/. Russian national Olympians, who are currently at training camps in cities of the country’s Far East preparing for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, are ready for the challenge, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Friday.

"We believe that they are emotionally ready," Matytsin said speaking to journalists in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. "It is difficult to give predictions [for the Games] because we had a very unpredictable season."

"In fact, we had no regular international calendar, all teams were training under different conditions in addition to very harsh list or regulations regarding anti-COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo," the minister continued.

"However, their emotional state and inspiration, which I saw, as well as the energy of all teams, gives us hopes that the athletes are well prepared, poised for the fight and are proud to be representing a great country. We will hope for victories," Matytsin added.

The Russian Far Eastern cities of Vladivostok, Khabarovsk and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk are employed as venues for training camp of the national Olympic team in order for athletes to better adjust to the climate zone of the Games in Tokyo this summer.

Olympic Games in Tokyo

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, Japan is ranked 34th globally in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at over 831,190. A total of over 15,010 people have died of the novel coronavirus infection there, while more than 793,640 have recovered from the illness.

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo will include 185 female and 150 male athletes. The selected flag bearers of the national team at the opening ceremony of the Games in Tokyo are Russia’s 2016 Olympic champion in saber fencing Sofya Velikaya and Maxim Mikhailov, the 2012 Olympic champion in the men’s volleyball competition.

Russian athletes will be competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.