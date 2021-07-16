Russian tennis player Vesnina will replace Kasatkina in singles at Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Yelena Vesnina will replace Daria Kasatkina in singles at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, the press service of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) reported.

On July 6, Kasatkina told TASS about her decision to withdraw from the national Olympic team of the Tokyo Games citing health issues.

Initially, Kasatkina, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Veronika Kudermetova and Ekaterina Aleksandrova were supposed to play in singles.

In the women's doubles Vesnina was to play with Vera Zvonareva, Kudermetova - with Pavlyuchenkova.

At the moment, only the Kudermetova-Vesnina pair has been announced in the amended list.

Vesnina, who is now 34, ranks 304th in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles and 55th in the doubles. In singles, she won three WTA titles and reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2016.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are to take place from July 23 to August 8.