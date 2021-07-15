Russian tennis star Kuznetsova decides not to participate in Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Svetlana Kuznetsova announced her decision not to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. She wrote about it on Instagram.

Kuznetsova was not in the original line up of the Russian national team.

On July 6, another Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina told TASS about her decision to withdraw from the national Olympic team of the Tokyo Games citing health issues.

President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS that if any of the women tennis players withdrew from the team, the one who is next in the rating would replace her. After the withdrawal of Kasatkina this turned out to be Kuznetsova.

"I am not going [to the Olympics] because my injuries do not allow me to play at the proper level," Kuznetsova wrote on Instagram.