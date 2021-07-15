Moscow is still on track to host 2021 IFSC Climbing World Championship despite sanctions

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has confirmed that the 2021 IFSC Climbing World Championship in Moscow will take place in line with the previously announced schedule, between September 15 and 22, the press office of the Climbing Federation of Russia (CFR) announced in a statement on Thursday.

The upcoming world championship in Moscow this fall is expected to be attended by some 1,000 athletes representing 50 countries.

"It is obvious that it was impossible to move the championship’s location to another country since it is unreal to organize such a large-scale tournament within a period of several months. However, it took us some time to hold negotiations and consultations," the statement quoted CFR President Dmitry Bychkov as saying.

"On the whole, we were faced with the issue of canceling the tournament, but it was a dead-end option for everyone, primarily for the athletes, who eyed this competition as their main start of the season," the CFR chief continued. "A weighted, unbiased, and the only correct, decision was eventually made".

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also prohibited from being played at international sports tournaments over the course of the next two years, even at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.