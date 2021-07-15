German tennis star Kerber says needs some rest and pulls out from Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. German tennis star Angelique Kerber announced her decision on Thursday to pull out from the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo citing a need to take a rest.

"The thought of participating at the Olympics has been a constant motivation for me over the past months to push further and keep believing in my goals," the 33-year-old winner of three Grand Slam tournaments stated on her Instagram account.

"Representing Germany in London 2012 and Rio 2016 as part of the German team has always been one of my favorite memories of my career so far," she continued. "This makes it even more disappointing for me to accept the fact that my body needs rest after the intense few weeks that lie behind me and that I have to recover first before returning to competition later this summer!"

"Thank you for your support, as this has been a very difficult decision for me," Kerber added.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

On July 8, the Kyodo news agency reported that the organizers of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo decided against the presence of spectators at the Games in the Japanese capital and three neighboring prefectures because of the recent surge in the number of reported novel coronavirus cases.

The organizers of the Olympics in Tokyo announced in March that all spectators from overseas would be barred from attending competitions in Japan, adding later that up to 10,000 local fans would be allowed per venue at the Games.