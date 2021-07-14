Russian football union to assess national team’s Euro 2020 performance on July 15

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU)’s executive committee will give its assessment of the national team’s performance at 2020 Euro Cup during its July 15 meeting, the RFU press service said.

Besides, the committee will approve a list of 33 best players in season 2020/2021 and a list of judges and inspectors of national-level competitions for the first half of the next season.

Members will also discuss four alternative systems of Russian football competition, put forward by Dutch company Hypercube.

Last month at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, the Russian national team failed to clear the group stage of the tournament. The Russian football team wrapped up its European championship tour finishing in Group B’s cellar with three points after three matches.

The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in St. Petersburg, Russia. Nevertheless, they lost to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen on the night of June 21.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin and RFU President Alexander Dyukov have already described the team’s performance as unsatisfactory. The Russian Football Union’s press office announced in a statement on July 8 that the head coach of the national football team, Stanislav Cherchesov, and the governing football body of Russia had severed their contract.

Cherchesov, 57, took the reins of the national football squad in the summer of 2016 signing a contract with the RFU to work as the head coach of the team until August 2018.