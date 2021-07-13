Russia’s Olympic tennis team starts training camp ahead of Summer Games in Tokyo

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. The Russian Olympic team of tennis players has arrived for the training camp in the country’s eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk in order to better adjust to the climate zone of the Games in Tokyo this summer, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) told TASS on Tuesday.

"The team has arrived and begun training already," RTF President Shamil Tarpishchev said in an interview with TASS.

"However, [Daniil] Medvedev and [Anastasia] Pavlyuchenkova are not at the camp and they will join the team later as they have to settle some issues regarding their traveling visas," the Russian tennis chief added.

The previously announced roster of the Russian Olympic tennis team lists players in the following competitions:

Ladies Singles: Veronika Kudermetova, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Yekaterina Alexandrova.

Men’s Singles: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and Aslan Karatsev.

Ladies’ Doubles: Vera Zvonareva in a pair with Yelena Vesnina and Kudermetova in a pair with Pavlyuchenkova.

Men’s Doubles: Rublev is paired with Khachanov and Medvedev will play as a duo with Karatsev.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.