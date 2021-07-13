RUSADA initiates 38 cases of suspected anti-doping violations this year

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has reported 38 suspected violations of anti-doping regulations among national athletes in the first half of the year, the agency’s press office announced to TASS on Tuesday.

"We have initiated 13 cases in June on suspected violations of the anti-doping rules," according to the press office.

The Russian anti-doping body reported four cases of suspected violations in January, none in February, five in March, another 11 in April, and five in May.

In January, RUSADA stated that it recorded 108 suspected violations of anti-doping regulations among national athletes in 2020. In all, the Russian anti-doping body collected 8,294 doping samples in 2020.

According to the World Anti-Doping Code, the names of athletes, who violated the rules, can be made public only after investigations into their cases are closed.

In 2019, RUSADA carried out 9,743 doping inspections, collecting 11,316 samples, which was higher than the agency’s earlier announced annual target of 11,000 samples. The organization reported 202 suspected breaches of the anti-doping rules that year, while the figure for this issue stood at 146 in 2018.