St. Petersburg is set to organize 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at highest level

ST. PETERSBURG, July 12. /TASS/. Sports infrastructure in Russia’s second-largest city is capable of hosting the 2023 IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship at the highest level possible, Saint Petersburg’s Vice Governor Boris Piotrovsky said on Monday.

"We are under preparations in line with the initial schedule," Piotrovsky stated speaking at a news conference. "We have an organizing committee on the preparations for the ice hockey world championship operating at the moment."

"St. Petersburg is awaiting for an opening of a new sports arena and the facility at the issue may host the majority of [championship’s] matches," he continued.

"St. Petersburg’s sports infrastructure is ready to host the championship," Piotrovsky stated. "We continue doing very active, accurate and important work in regard to the organization of this event."

"We know well all steps, which must be taken, and there must be no doubts today that the World Championship would be organized on the highest possible level [in St. Petersburg]," the official added.

2023 IIHF World Championship

In September 2018, the Russian city of St. Petersburg was chosen by the IIHF management to host the world championship in 2023 with the scheduled dates of May 5-21. The IIHF Congress in Bratislava in May 2019 approved this decision.

The Russian bid offered two arenas in St. Petersburg to host matches of the ice hockey world championship in 2023. One of them is currently under construction, and once completed it may become the biggest ice arena in Europe with a seat-capacity of up to 21,500.

The other arena in St. Petersburg will be the Ice Palace, which is currently a home stadium for KHL’s SKA St. Petersburg club and boasts an over 12,300-seat capacity.