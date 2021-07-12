About 2,000 athletes expected at inaugural CIS Games in Russia’s Kazan, says minister

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Some 2,000 athletes are expected to participate in the Games of the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) Countries in Russia’s Kazan in September, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Monday.

"Less than two months remain before the start of the inaugural edition of the CIS Games," the minister said speaking at a session on the organization of the upcoming tournament. "We are preparing for the Games in a very dynamic mode."

"In all, we are expecting about 2,000 participants from ten CIS member states," the Russian minister continued. "We have decided to cover all financial costs of arriving delegations at the expense of the tournament’s organizers."

The inaugural edition of the 2020 Games of the CIS Countries was initially scheduled to be hosted by Kazan on August 20-27, 2020, and envisaged competitions in 22 sports for athletes between the age of 14 and 23 contesting 280 sets of medals.

However, due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus at that time, a decision was made to move the 2020 Games of the CIS Countries for September 4-11, 2020, and then to postpone the competitions again until September 4-11, 2021.