Italian goalkeeper Donnarumma named best player at Euro 2020

LONDON, July 12. /TASS/. The goalkeeper of the Italian national team Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named the best player at the UEFA Euro 2020. The final of the tournament was held in London at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The Italian national team won the tournament beating England in a penalty shootout.

Italy becomes European football champion for the second time in history

The main time of the match ended with the score 1:1. The teams did not score goals in extra time. In the penalty shootout, the 22-year-old goalkeeper saved two hits.

Donnarumma appeared in the starting lineup in all matches of the tournament. In the group stage, he did not concede a single goal; in the 1/8 finals against the Austrians and the quarterfinals against the Belgians, the rivals hit Donnarumma's goal once. In the semifinals against the Spanish team (regular time - 1:1), the Italian team won in a penalty shootout, where Donnarumma parried a shot from Alvaro Morata and brought the team a victory.

Donnarumma played on penalties for the fifth time in his career. He won in all the penalties.

The Player of the Tournament award is presented to the best player at each edition of the UEFA European Championship since 1996.

Donnarumma became the first goalkeeper recognized as the best player in the European tournament.

At the previous tournament, the Frenchman Antoine Griezmann was chosen as the best player.

The Italian national team became the European champion for the second time, the Italians won for the first time in 1968.