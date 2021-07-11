Italy becomes European football champion for the second time in history

LONDON, July 12. /TASS/. Italy beat England in a penalty shootout in the UEFA Euro 2020 Final. The match took place at Wembley Stadium in London in the presence of 67,173 spectators.

The main time ended with the score 1:1. Luke Shaw of England scored a goal on the 2nd minute. Leonardo Bonucci of Italy scored a goal at the 67th minute.

The teams did not score goals in extra time.

In the penalty shootout, the Italian national team was stronger with a score of 3: 2.

The Italian national team became the European champion for the second time; the Italians won the tournament for the first time in 1968. The Italian team twice became the silver medalist of the European Championship in 2000 and 2012. It also won bronze in the tournament in 1988.