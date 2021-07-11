FIDE World Cup 2021 to start in Sochi

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. FIDE Men’s and Women’s World Cup to start in Sochi on Sunday and will end on August 6.

Over 300 participants are expected to take part in the World Cup tournament, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich told TASS. "Refusals to take part in the tournament are little or nothing; this actually confirms that the decision to stage the World Cup is proper," Dvorkovich said. "We are preparing to support security of participants at the highest level. Chess players are confident in us," he said.

206 men and 103 women will take part in the event. Regulations of the World Cup provide for elimination matches. The prize fund is record-breaking and amounts to $1,892,500 for men and $ 676,250 for women.