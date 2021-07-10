Russia to play Slovenia in qualifier for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Maribor

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian national team is scheduled to face Slovenia in an away qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Slovenian city of Maribor, the Russian Football Union posted the information on its site.

The match will be played at Maribor’s 12,994-seat Stadion Ljudski Vrt on October 11.

The Russian squad currently holds 2nd place in its qualifying Group H of the 2022 World Cup with six points.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with - Qatar National Day. The objective, in principle, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.