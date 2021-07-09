Russian Football Union’s Executive Committee to gather next week for online session

TASS, July 9. The Russian Football Union (RFU) Executive Committee is set to hold an online conference next week, on July 15, the RFU press office announced in a statement on Friday.

The statement also reads that the agenda of the upcoming conference would be announced in the coming days.

The Russian Football Union’s (RFU) press office announced in a statement on July 8 that the head coach of the national football team, Stanislav Cherchesov, and the governing football body of Russia had severed their contract.

RFU President Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday that: "We [the RFU] have come to a mutual agreement with Stanislav [Cherchesov] to annul his contract. The Russian Football Union is now set on looking for candidates for the post of head coach, who will take charge of the national football team in the run-up to the 2022 [FIFA] World Cup qualifiers."

Last month at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, the Russian national team failed to clear the group stage of the tournament. The Russian football team wrapped up its European championship tour finishing in Group B’s cellar with three points after three matches.

The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in Russia’s St. Petersburg. Nevertheless, they lost to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen on the night of June 21.

On June 30, the RFU Technical Committee gathered for a session to assess the performance of the national team at the European football championship. The Committee gave Cherchesov’s endeavors at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup low marks branding them unsatisfactory.

Cherchesov, 57, took the reins of the national football squad in the summer of 2016 signing a contract with the RFU to work as the head coach of the team until August 2018.

In July 2018, the RFU extended the contract with Cherchesov for two more years stipulating an option of prolonging it for another two-year term. The decision of the Russian governing football body to maintain its partnership with Cherchesov followed the national team’s successful home performance during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Led by Cherchesov, the Russian national football team managed to reach the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup advancing with a win over the Spanish team in the Round of 16 and then losing on a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals to Croatia, who eventually went on to the final of the world championship in Russia.