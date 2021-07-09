Kremlin not opposed to potential foreign coach heading Russian national football team

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin will abstain from getting involved in the process of appointing a new head coach for the Russian national football team, but has no objections if a foreign expert assumes this post, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Asked at a news conference whether the Kremlin would have objections to a foreign specialist taking charge of the national football team, Peskov replied: "Of course not. The most important thing for our team is to get out and play".

Peskov also said that the choice of the national team’s new head coach was up to the Russian football authorities and not the Kremlin.

"The Kremlin believes that it should be up to our football and sports authorities to make decisions on this issue," the Russian presidential spokesman stated. "The rest of statements are amateurish, and we do not want to be embroiled in them. Let the professional football experts deal with this issue".

Head coach resignation

The Russian Football Union’s (RFU) press office announced in a statement on July 8 that the head coach of the national football team, Stanislav Cherchesov, and the governing football body of Russia had severed their contract.

RFU President Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday that: "We [the RFU] have come to a mutual agreement with Stanislav [Cherchesov] to annul his contract. The Russian Football Union is now set on looking for candidates for the post of head coach, who will take charge of the national football team in the run-up to the 2022 [FIFA] World Cup qualifiers".

Last month at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, the Russian national team failed to clear the group stage of the tournament. The Russian football team wrapped up its European championship tour finishing in Group B’s cellar with three points after three matches.

The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium, and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in Russia’s St. Petersburg. Nevertheless, they lost to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen on the night of June 21.