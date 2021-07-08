Russia’s Group A contenders for 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup announced

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian national beach soccer team has been placed in Group A along with the United States, Paraguay and Japan after the draw in Switzerland on Thursday for the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia.

According to a statement on the official FIFA website: "Hosts Football Union of Russia will kick off the tournament on 19 August against USA. The teams have Japan and Paraguay for company in Group A."

Group B includes the teams from Mozambique, Spain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Tahiti, while Group C lists Belarus, El Salvador, Switzerland and Brazil; and Group D includes Portugal, Oman, Senegal and Uruguay.

"Record five-time champions Brazil will square off against Switzerland, whom they beat in a thrilling Dubai 2009 final, 2011 semi-finalists El Salvador and Belarus in a mouth-watering Group C," the statement from FIFA reads.

A decision to award the Russian capital the right to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was made during the FIFA Council meeting in China’s Shanghai in late October 2019. Two other contenders to host the global beach soccer event in 2021 were FESFUT (the Salvadorian Football Association) and the Chilean Football Association.

After Moscow was selected to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, the official website of municipal authorities launched a public opinion poll to choose among four proposed venues, including Red Square, where the matches of the global championship would be played.

In early June, FIFA announced that: "Russia 2021 will be the 11th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup and will be held in its entirety at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex from 19 to 29 August."

Commenting on the upcoming Beach Soccer tournament in Moscow, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "If Beach Soccer is synonymous with one thing, it’s entertainment. A great atmosphere, an electric pace, stunning showmanship and plenty of thrilling action."

"Combine this with the spectacular location of Moscow, our wonderful hosts, and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone involved."

The first FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was held back in 1995, and Russia has never hosted this international biennial event. The Russian national beach soccer team won the World Championships twice (in 2011 and 2013).

The 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was hosted between November 21 and December 1 in Luque, Paraguay near the capital, Asuncion, where the Russian national team won the bronze edging out Japan (5-4) in the match for third place. The Portuguese squad won the championship in Paraguay defeating Italy 6-4 in the final.