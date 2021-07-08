Tokyo Olympics likely to be held without spectators in attendance — agency

TOKYO, July 8. /TASS/. Organizers of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo decided against the presence of spectators at the Games in the Japanese capital and three neighboring prefectures because of the recent surge in the number of reported novel coronavirus cases, Kyodo news agency announced on Thursday citing its unnamed source.

The agency cited its sources as saying that "the three prefectures are Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama," would bar fans from watching the Olympic competitions.

The news broke amid the current meeting between representatives of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the government of Japan, the municipal authorities of Tokyo and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Tokyo-2020.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, Japan is ranked 33rd globally in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at over 811,710. A total of over 14,890 people have died of the novel coronavirus infection there, while more than 780,010 have recovered from the illness.