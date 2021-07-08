Russian national football team’s Head Coach Stanislav Chechesov leaves his post

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) and the head coach of the national football team, Stanislav Cherchesov, have severed their contract, the RFU press office announced in a statement on Thursday.

"We have come to a mutual agreement with Stanislav [Cherchesov] to cancel his contract," the statement quoted RFU President Alexander Dyukov as saying. "The Russian Football Union is now set to look for candidates for the post of the head coach, who will take charge of the national football team ahead of the 2022 [FIFA] World Cup qualifiers."

Last month at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, the Russian national team failed to clear the group stage of the tournament. The Russian football team wrapped up its European championship tour finishing in Group B’s cellar with three points after three matches.

The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in Russia’s St. Petersburg. Nevertheless, they lost to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen on the night of June 21.

On June 30, RFU Technical Committee gathered for a session to assess the performance of the national team at the European football championship. The Committee gave Cherchesov’s endeavors at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup low marks branding them unsatisfactory.

2018 FIFA World Cup

Cherchesov, 57, took the reins of the national football squad in the summer of 2016 signing a contract with the RFU to work as the head coach of the team until August 2018.

In July 2018, the RFU extended the contract with Cherchesov for two more years stipulating an option of prolonging it for another two-year term. The decision of the Russian governing football body to maintain its partnership with Cherchesov followed the national team’s successful home performance during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Led by Cherchesov, the Russian national football team managed to reach the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup advancing with a win over the Spanish team in the round of Last 16 and then losing on a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals to Croatia, who eventually went on to the final of that world championship in Russia.