Russian Olympic chief Pozdnyakov to run for president of European Fencing Confederation

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian Fencing Federation (RFF) has nominated Stanislav Pozdnyakov, head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), as a candidate for the presidency of the European Fencing Confederation (EFC), the RFF’s press office announced on Thursday.

The election of the EFC’s new president is scheduled to be held on September 11 in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

The head of the Russian Olympic Committee is currently serving as the president of the European governing body of fencing and he was elected to this post in 2016.

Pozdnyakov, 47, is a four-time Olympic champion in sabre fencing, in addition to being a ten-time world champion and 13-time European champion.

He won the Olympic gold at the 1992 Games in Barcelona (team event); two more gold medals at the 1996 Games in Atlanta (individual and team events); another gold at the 2000 Games in Sydney (team event) and also took the bronze at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens (team event).

Pozdnyakov is also the winner of five silver and two bronze medals from world championships and four bronze medals from European championships.