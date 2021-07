LONDON, July 8. /TASS/. England defeated Denmark 2-1 in the semifinal match of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup at the Wembley stadium in London on Tuesday night.

The goals were scored by Mikkel Damsgaard for Denmark ( 30th minute) and Simon Kjaer (an own goal in the 39th minute) in the main time, and by England’s Harry Kane (104th minute) in the extra time.

So, England has made it to the Euro Cup finals for the first time. It will clash with Italy in the final match on July 11, also in London.