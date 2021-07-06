Italy defeats Spain to proceed to 2020 Euro Cup final

LONDON, July 7. /TASS/. Italy defeated Spain in the semifinal of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup at the Wembley stadium in London on Tuesday night.

The goals were scored by Federico Chiesa of Italy (60’) and Alvaro Morata of Spain (80’).

The score remained 1:1 after the main and extra time, and a penalty shootout followed, which Italy won 4:2.

The final will take place in London on July 11, beginning at 22:00 Moscow time. Italy will face the winner of the second semifinal, in which the teams of England and Denmark clash in London on July 7.