Russian Olympic authorities confirm list of 335 athletes for Summer Olympics in Tokyo

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has published an approved list of 335 athletes selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games, the ROC press service announced in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo would include 185 female and 150 male athletes. The selected flag bearers of the national team at the opening ceremony of the Games in Tokyo are Russia’s 2016 Olympic champion in saber fencing Sofya Velikaya and Maxim Mikhailov, the 2012 Olympic champion in the men’s volleyball competition.

The statement from the Russian governing Olympic body also reads that the majority of the selected athletes for the national Olympic team this year come from Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Moscow Region, Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Tatarstan.

The average age of athletes — representing the Russian Olympic team, stands at 27, with 16-year-old Viktoria Listunova (artistic gymnastics) being the youngest on the roster and 56-year-old Inessa Merkulova (equestrian competition) the most experienced one.

Svetlana Romashina, is the most decorated athlete in Russia’s Olympic team selected for the Olympics in Tokyo. Romashina, 31, is a 21-time World Champion, five-time Olympic champion and 12-time European champion. The Russian synchronized swimming star has never been beaten in any sports tournament in which she has competed.

Russia’s flag bearers at the most recent Summer Games were represented by volleyball player Sergei Tetyukhin at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, tennis player Maria Sharapova at the 2012 Olympics in London and basketball player Andrei Kirilenko at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, Japan is ranked 34th globally in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at over 807,950. A total of over 14,860 people have died of the novel coronavirus infection there, while more than 776,646 have recovered from the illness.

Russian athletes will be competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also prohibited from being played at international sports tournaments over the course of the next two years, even at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.