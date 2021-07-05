Two-time European sambo champ Ibragimov given five-year ban for doping violation

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Hadith Ibragimov, the two-time European champion in Combat Sambo, has been disqualified for five years for a doping violation, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said on Monday.

The ban is said to have entered into effect on April 15, 2021.

The 26-year-old has won eight and lost four MMA fights. Ibragimov is a former M-1 Global light heavyweight champion. Under the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) banner, he has lost all his four fights.

In 2016, Ibragimov won gold at the European Combat Sambo Championship in the 90 kg weight category, and in 2019 he became the European champion in the 100 kg weight category.