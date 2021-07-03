England defeats Ukraine in Euro2020 quarter-final, reaches semifinals

ROME, July 4. /TASS/. The national team of England defeated the Ukrainian team with a score of 4:0 in the quarterfinal match of the UEFA Euro 2020 in Rome.

Harry Kane (4th and 50th minutes) scored two goals, Harry Maguire (46) and Jordan Henderson (63). England has not conceded a single goal in the current tournament.

England will face Denmark on July 7 in the semifinals. The teams from Italy and Spain will see each other in another match on July 6. Both semi-finals, as well as the decisive game on July 11, will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.