Denmark edges out Czech Republic to reach 2020 Euro Cup semifinals

BAKU, July 3. /TASS/. The national team of Denmark defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 in Saturday’s quarterfinal of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku.

Thomas Delaney (in 5th minute) and Kasper Dolberg (in 42nd) scored for Denmark. Czech striker Patrick Schick volleyed in his fifth goal of Euro 2020 (in 49th minute) to go level with Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the Euro scoring charts

In the semifinal at the Wembley stadium in London on July 7, Denmark will clash with either Ukraine or England, who play in the quarterfinal in Rome later on Saturday. The other semifinal between Italy and Spain will take place on July 6.

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues. Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup has been staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.

The semifinals and the final will be hosted by London.