Russian sports ministry to review limit on foreign players, salary cap

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said a limit on foreign players and salary caps in various sports should be reviewed, according to a comment provided to TASS by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko’s press service.

"In many sports, championships of Russia are held by professional leagues that employ foreign players. By mid-July, the sports ministry and athletic federations should come up with proposals on salary caps for athletes. Also, the ministry will draft proposals on optimizing the number of foreign players in Russian teams, and requirements for them," said Matytsin, who attended a working meeting chaired by Chernyshenko on Friday.

"The system of management, the attitude of the state and public organizations requires a thorough analysis. We need to forge common approaches and principles for developing team sports in Russia. There should be a clear understanding of roles and responsibilities of the state and public organizations. After the Olympic Games, we plan to sign an agreement with each of the federations. The obligatory requirement for a federation will be to have a program of development, performance targets, implementation criteria and size of financing," the Russian sports minister added.

During his annual question-and-answer session on June 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the poor performance of the Russian national ice hockey and football teams at the recent international tournaments called for changes, including staff reshuffles.

At the 2021 IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship, hosted by Latvia’s Riga between May 21 and June 6, the Russian team failed to clear the quarterfinals stage of the tournament losing to Canada 1-2 in the overtime period.

At the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup this month, the Russian national team failed to clear the group stage of the tournament. The Russian football team has wrapped up its European championship tour finishing in Group B’s cellar with three points after three matches. The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in Russia’s St. Petersburg. Nevertheless, they lost to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen on the night of June 21.

During the Olympic qualifier in late June - early July, Russia’s basketball team lost to Mexico (64:72) and Germany (67:69). The team finished last in the group and did not make it into the tournament’s playoff.