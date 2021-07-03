Euro Cup games in St. Petersburg attended by over 132,700 viewers

ST. PETERSBURG, July 3. /TASS/. A total of 132,752 people attended the seven 2020 Euro Cup games, hosted by Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg.

Friday’s quarterfinal, in which Spain defeated Switzerland (1:1, 1:3 in the penalty shootout), was attended by 24,764 people.

The most-attended Euro Cup game in St. Petersburg was the opening match, in which Russia lost 0:3 to Belgium. It brought 26,264 football fans to the stadium.

The least-attended game was the group stage encounter of Sweden and Slovakia (1:0). It was attended by 11 525 people.

The overall capacity of the St. Petersburg Arena stadium is 68,134 seats. However, due to coronavirus-related restrictions, the venue could be filled only to half of its capacity, or 34,067 seats.

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues. Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.

On April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup, or seven in total.

Russia’s second largest city hosted six group stage games: Russia-Belgium (0:3), Russia-Finland (1:0), Slovakia-Poland (2:1), Sweden-Slovakia (1:0), Belgium-Finland (2:0) and Sweden-Poland (3:2), as well as one quarterfinal.