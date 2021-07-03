Italy beats Belgium to proceed into 2020 Euro Cup semifinal

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Italy’s national football team defeated Belgium 2:1 in a quarterfinal match of the 2020 Euro Cup in Munich on Friday night.

Nicolo Barella (31’) and Lorenzo Insigne (44’) netted the ball for Italy. Romelu Lukaku scored on penalty for Belgium (45+2).

In the semifinal, Italy will face Spain, who defeated Switzerland in St. Petersburg earlier in the day (1:1, 3:1 in the penalty shootout). The match is scheduled to take place on July 6, at the Wembley stadium in London.

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues. Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.

The semifinals and the final will be hosted by London.