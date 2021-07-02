Spain defeats Switzerland to become first semifinalist of 2020 Euro Cup

ST. PETERSBURG, July 2. /TASS/. Spain defeated Belgium in a quarterfinal match of the 2020 Euro Cup in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Friday, becoming the first team to reach the tournament’s semifinals.

Denis Zakaria of Swizterland scored an own goal eight minutes into the game. Xherdan Shaqiri evened the score on the 68th minute. The score remained 1:1 after the main and extra time, and a penalty shootout followed, which Spain won 3:1.

Zakaria’s own goal became the tenth in the current championship. The previous record of three own goals in one championship was recorded during the 2016 edition of the tournament. Overall, nine own goals were scored during all previous Euro Cups.

In the semifinal, to take place at the Wembley stadium in London on July 6, Spain will take on either Belgium or Italy, who will face each other in the German city of Munich later on Friday.

The Spanish team secured at least a bronze medal of the tournament, as no third place match is envisaged by the tournament’s schedule. Both losing teams in the semifinals will be awarded the third place.

St. Petersburg says goodbye to Euro Cup

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues. Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.

On April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup, or seven in total.

Russia’s second largest city hosted six group stage games: Russia-Belgium (0:3), Russia-Finland (1:0), Slovakia-Poland (2:1), Sween-Slovakia (1:0), Belgium-Finland (2:0) and Sweden-Poland (3:2).