Russia’s wildcard Samsonova through to Round 4 of 2021 Wimbledon

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Lyudmila Samsonova is through to Round 4 of the 2021 Wimbledon in ladies’ singles competitions after defeating Sloane Stephens of the United States earlier in the day.

In the match, which lasted about two hours, Russia’s 22-year-old Wimbledon’s debutant and wildcard entry Samsonova defeated her 28-year-old US opponent with the final score of 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Samsonova is rated as World No. 65 in the WTA (the Women Tennis Association) Rankings List, and she is the winner of only one WTA tournament, which she clinched last month. The Russian player best result at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching the Round 2 of 2021 Australian Open.

The 2021 Wimbledon event runs between June 28 and July 11 and offers over 40 million euros ($47.8 million) up for grabs in prize money. The oldest and most prestigious Grand Slam tournament, which was held for the first time in 1877, is played on outdoor grass courts.

Last year, the tournament was canceled as a preventive measure against the global spread of the novel coronavirus.