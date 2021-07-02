Russia’s Rublev through to Round 4 of 2021 Wimbledon after defeating Italy’s Fognini

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev is through to Round 4 of the 2021 Wimbledon after defeating Fabio Fognini of Italy earlier in the day.

In the match, which lasted for almost three hours, Russia’s 23-year-old Rublev defeated his 34-year-old Italian opponent with the final score of 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Rublev is rated as World No. 7 in the ATP Rankings List, and he is the winner of eight ATP tournaments. The Russian player also reached four times the quarterfinals stage of Grand Slam tournaments, namely at the 2017 and 2020 US Open, 2020 French Open and 2021 Australian Open.

The 2021 Wimbledon event runs between June 28 and July 11 and offers over 40 million euros ($47.8 million) up for grabs in prize money. The oldest and most prestigious Grand Slam tournament, which was held for the first time in 1877, is played on outdoor grass courts.

Last year, the tournament was canceled as a preventive measure against the global spread of the novel coronavirus.