Possible sacking of Russian football’s head coach not ‘up to the Kremlin’, says Peskov

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian presidential administration is not in a position to make a decision on sacking the national football team’s head coach, Stanislav Cherchesov, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This is not up to the Kremlin to make such decisions," Peskov told journalists adding that it makes no sense for him to talk about any staff reshuffling of the national team.

Speaking at his traditional Direct Line event on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that the poor performance of the Russian national football team at the recent 2020 UEFA Euro Cup called for changes, including the reshuffling of staff.

Last month at the ongoing 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, the Russian national team failed to clear the group stage of this tournament. The Russian football team wrapped up its European championship tour finishing in Group B’s cellar with three points after three matches.

The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in Russia’s St. Petersburg. Nevertheless, they lost to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen on the night of June 21.

On June 30, the Russian Football Union (RFU) Technical Committee gathered for a session to assess the performance of the national team at the European football championship. The RFU Technical Committee eventually assessed Cherchesov’s work at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup as unsatisfactory.

Head coach of the Russian football team

Cherchesov, 57, took the reins of the national football squad in the summer of 2016 signing a contract with the RFU to work as the head coach of the team until August 2018.

In July 2018, the RFU extended the contract with Cherchesov for two more years stipulating an option of prolonging it for another two-year term. The decision of the Russian governing football body to maintain its partnership with Cherchesov followed the national team’s successful home performance during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Led by Cherchesov, the Russian national football team managed to reach the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup advancing with a win over the Spanish team in the round of Last 16 and then losing on a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals to Croatia, who eventually went on to the final of that world championship in Russia.