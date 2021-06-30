Russia’s Kaprizov wins NHL prize for best rookie of the season

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov of Russia won the NHL’s rookie of the year award, the Calder Trophy, the NHL press service said.

Other finalists of the award, given to the most proficient player in his first year of competition, include Alex Nedeljkovic (Carolina Hurricanes) and Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars).

Kaprizov, 24, was the best rookie from the drop of the puck, scoring 51 points (27 goals, 24 assists) in 54 games.

The Calder Trophy has been awarded since 1932/33 season. Hockey players from Russia have won it seven times: Sergei Makarov (1990), Pavel Bure (1992), Sergei Samsonov (1998), Evgeni Nabokov (2001), Alexander Ovechkin (2005), Evgeni Malkin (2007), Artemi Panarin (2016) and Kirill Kaprizov (2021).