Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reaches second round of Wimbledon

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

The 25-year-old Russian player, seeded second, won the event 6:4, 6:1, 4:6, 7:6 (7:3).

In mid-June, Struff knocked Medvedev out of the tournament in Halle. On June 26, the Russian player won the first turf tournament in his career, defeating American Sam Querrey in the finals of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Mallorca.

Medvedev, 25, is rated as World No. 2 in the ATP Rankings List and he is the winner of 11 ATP tournaments. He also played twice in the finals of the Grand Slam tournaments, namely at the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

Wimbledon is the third Grand Slam tournament of the season and the only one played on grass. This year’s edition will run through July 11 and offers more than 40 million euro in prize money. The 2020 edition had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2019 champion is Novak Djokovic.