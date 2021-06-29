England, Ukraine through to 2020 UEFA Euro Cup quarterfinals

LONDON, June 29. /TASS/. Ukraine and England will face each other in 2020 UEFA Euro Cup quarterfinals.

England defeated Germany 2-0 on home soil in the first knock-out stage of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in London on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals of the quadrennial championship.

The goals for England were scored by forwards Raheem Sterling (75th minute) and Harry Kane (86th minute).

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s national football team defeated Sweden 2:1 in Glasgow, also reaching the championship’s quarterfinal.

The goals were scored by Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko (27’) and Artem Dovbyk (120+1’). Emil Forsberg netted the ball for Sweden (43’).

In the quarterfinal, Ukraine will face England in Rome on July 3.

The other quarterfinal stage matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup are scheduled to be held between the national teams of Switzerland and Spain (in St. Petersburg on July 2); Belgium and Italy (in Munich on July 2); the Czech Republic and Denmark (in Baku on July 3).

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues.

It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

On April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.

The Russian football team already finished its journey at the European championship ending at the bottom of its Group B with three points after three matches. The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in Russia’s St. Petersburg - and lost to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen on the night of June 21.